Wade N. Warner, 62, of Myrtle Point died May 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation rites will take place at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

