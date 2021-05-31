Wade N. Warner, 62, of Myrtle Point died May 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation rites will take place at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
