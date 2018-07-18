Saturday, July 21
Helen Ernestine Allen, public visitation, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 20, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1835 N. 15th St. in Coos Bay.
Saturday, July 21
Helen Ernestine Allen, public visitation, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 20, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1835 N. 15th St. in Coos Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In