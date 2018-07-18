Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Saturday, July 21

Helen Ernestine Allen, public visitation, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 20, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1835 N. 15th St. in Coos Bay. 

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: July 18, 2018 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments