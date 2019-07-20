SATURDAY JULY 20
Jean Monsebroten – Public visitation, 9-11:30 am, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave.
Linda Kridelbaugh - Memorial gathering, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, Oregon Coast Culinary Institute.
SUNDAY JULY 21
Jean Monsebroten – Public visitation, 1-3:30 pm, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave.
Monday July 22
Velda Jo Walker -Memorial service at 1p.m., Family Life Center Church of God, 1067 Newmark St., North Bend. Potluck to follow. Interment, Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay.
SATURDAY AUGUST 3
Jean Monsebroten – Graveside, 2:30 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay.
SUNDAY AUGUST 4
Jean Monsebroten – Memorial service, 1:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.
