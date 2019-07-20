{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY JULY 20

Jean Monsebroten – Public visitation, 9-11:30 am, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave.

Linda Kridelbaugh - Memorial gathering, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, Oregon Coast Culinary Institute.

 SUNDAY  JULY 21

 Jean Monsebroten – Public visitation, 1-3:30 pm, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave.

Monday July 22

Velda Jo Walker -Memorial service at 1p.m., Family Life Center Church of God, 1067 Newmark St., North Bend. Potluck to follow. Interment, Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay. 

 SATURDAY  AUGUST 3

 Jean Monsebroten – Graveside, 2:30 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay.

 SUNDAY AUGUST 4

 Jean Monsebroten –  Memorial service, 1:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.

