SATURDAY, JULY 13
David Joseph Chase – Celebration of life, 1 pm, Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene 886 S 4th St. Coos Bay.
Selma Bell - memorial service, 2 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
David Joseph Chase – Celebration of life, 1 pm, Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene 886 S 4th St. Coos Bay.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Selma Bell - memorial service, 2 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In