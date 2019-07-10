{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY, JULY 13

David Joseph Chase – Celebration of life, 1 pm, Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene 886 S 4th St. Coos Bay.

Selma Bell - memorial service, 2 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.

