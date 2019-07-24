Friday, July 26
Jean C. Rose - 90, Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th Street, Coos Bay. Reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Saturday, July 27
Janice Wilson - Potluck celebration of life, 1p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 568 S. 2nd St. Coos Bay.
Jerry Sharp - memorial service, 2p.m. Lighthouse Temple, 91529 Oleson Ln and Cape Arago hwy.
Quincy Tarver "Bud" Freeman Jr. -Memorial service, 11a.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend.
Jo Ann Brown - Memorial service, 11a.m., Coquille Christian Community Church, 625 E 10th St., Coquille.
Sunday, August 4
Mary Beth Hurlocker - Celebration of life and open house, 1-4 p.m., Douglas County Senior Center, 460 Winchester Ave. Reedsport,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In