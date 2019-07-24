{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 26

Jean C. Rose - 90, Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th Street, Coos Bay. Reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

Saturday, July 27

Janice Wilson - Potluck celebration of life, 1p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 568 S. 2nd St. Coos Bay.

Jerry Sharp - memorial service, 2p.m. Lighthouse Temple, 91529 Oleson Ln and Cape Arago hwy.

Quincy Tarver "Bud" Freeman Jr. -Memorial service, 11a.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend.

Jo Ann Brown - Memorial service, 11a.m., Coquille Christian Community Church, 625 E 10th St., Coquille. 

Sunday, August 4

Mary Beth Hurlocker - Celebration of life and open house, 1-4 p.m., Douglas County Senior Center, 460 Winchester Ave. Reedsport,

