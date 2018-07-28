Saturday, July 28
MaryAnne McKinley, chapel funeral service, 11 a.m., Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
Saturday, August 4
Donald L. Nelson, celebration of life, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Bastendorff Beach camping area gazebo.
Saturday, July 28
MaryAnne McKinley, chapel funeral service, 11 a.m., Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
Saturday, August 4
Donald L. Nelson, celebration of life, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Bastendorff Beach camping area gazebo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In