Saturday, July 28

MaryAnne McKinley, chapel funeral service, 11 a.m., Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.

Saturday, August 4

Donald L. Nelson, celebration of life, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Bastendorff Beach camping area gazebo. 

