Selma O. Colvin- 74, of North Bend, passed away July 12, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Evelyn Gilpatrick- 83, of Coquille, died July 13, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Stephen M. Shriver- 63, of Coos Bay, died July 15, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Michael Wayne Keen- 61, of Coos Bay, passed away July 9, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Elvina A. Johnson- 94, of Coos Bay died July 13, in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
