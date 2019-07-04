Romaine Hardcastle - 91, of Coquille, died July 1, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Irene Canfield - 89, of Coquille, died July 1, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Donald S. Schoonmaker - 83, of Bandon passed away July 3, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Charlie Levon Mayfield, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away July 1, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Billie Lee Sell - 88, of Bandon, passed away July 3, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Felix Escalante - 24, of Portland, formerly of Bandon, passed away June 19, 2019, in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
