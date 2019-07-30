Alan H. Kramer - 89, of Reedsport passed away July 26, 2019 in Florence. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
Lois Cunningham - 85, of Myrtle Point, passed away July 26, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Bessie Arlene Eheler - 85, of Bandon, passed away July 26, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon, 541-347-2907.
Jacalynn E. Cannon - 72, of Coos Bay passed away July 26, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel , 541-267-3131.
Edgar N. "Corky" Daniels - 90, of Coquille, passed away July 28, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
