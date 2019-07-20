Richard "Rick" Beezley - 58, of Coos Bay, passed away July 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
James J. Hovick - 89, of North Bend, passed away July 14, 2019. Cremation rites are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Robert Brian Killough - 52, of Bandon, died July 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon, 541-647-2907.
Jeffrey A. Steele - 57, of North Bend, died July 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Teresa Haukoos - 59, of Winchester Bay, passed away on July 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
Elizabeth Saposnik - 61, of Coos Bay, passed away July 17, 2019. Cremation rites are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Perry “Matt” Matthew Brownell - 60, of North Bend, passed away July 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
