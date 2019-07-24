{{featured_button_text}}

Steve Martindale - 68, of Coos Bay, passed away July 17, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Raleigh Lee Parker - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away July 19, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Bette MacAllister - 82, of Coos Bay, passed away July 19, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Marta A. Jakovac - 56, of Coos Bay passed away July 21, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.

Jo Ann Brown - 87, of Coquille, died July 23, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille, 541-396-3846.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments