Steve Martindale - 68, of Coos Bay, passed away July 17, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Raleigh Lee Parker - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away July 19, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Bette MacAllister - 82, of Coos Bay, passed away July 19, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Marta A. Jakovac - 56, of Coos Bay passed away July 21, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
Jo Ann Brown - 87, of Coquille, died July 23, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille, 541-396-3846.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In