Phillip Stephen Cannafax- 66, of North Bend, passed away July 20, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
A.W. “Bill” Sweet- 98, of North Bend died July 22, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Kayla Lee Elletson- 27, of Coquille, passed away July 18, 2018 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Kathleen M. Kennedy- 64, of Coos Bay formerly of Alaska, died July 18, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Ronald L. Amelung Sr.- 81, of Coquille, died July 22, 2018 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Dorothy Jean McCarty- 93 of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away July 22, 2018 in Springfield. Services pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
David Hopper- 58, of Waldport, (formerly of North Bend), passed away June 22, 2018 in Waldport. Arrangements pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Janet E. Poole- 80, of Coos Bay, passed away July 13, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Janet C. Stocks- 93, of Coos Bay, passed away July 22, 108 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
