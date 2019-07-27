Danny Stilwell - 69, of Reedsport passed away July 19, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Shirley Shipp - 89, of Coos Bay, passed away July 21, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Betty Gabbard - 77, of Coos Bay passed away July 24, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Kathleen Gibbs - of Bandon passed away July 24, 2019 in Eugene. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Bertha Phoebe Spencer - 94, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, passed away July 24 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
