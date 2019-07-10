Teresa R. Jones - 49, of North Bend died July 8, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-0440
Caryle K. Justesen - 72, of North Bend died July 8, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440
Larry Cagley - 79, of Myrtle Point passed away July 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Jill Elizabeth Kearns - 77, of Coos Bay passed away July 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
David Joseph Chase - 77, of Coos Bay passed away July 7, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Betty A. Andrews - 81, of Coos Bay died July 7, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
