Gerald Rogers- 77, of North Bend, passed away July 22, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Claudia Moore- 93, of Coquille, died July 24, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Allen A. Kernutt- 80, of Reedsport, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Mary Marlene Barrett-, 86, of North Bend, passed away July 17, 2018. A service to be announced at a later date.
Rosemarie McNanna- 79, of Coquille, died July 24, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
George Robert Johnston- 74, of Coos Bay, passed away July 24, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
