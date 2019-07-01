Denise Joyette Cacace - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away June 27, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Stephen R. Walter, "The Nut Farmer" - 71, of North Bend, passed away on June 29, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Marlene Schrag - 85, of Vancouver, Wash., formerly of Coquille, died June 29, 2019 in Vancouver. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Steven M. Dolezal 60, of North Bend, died June 30, 2019 in Coos Bay. Services will be annoucned and held at a later date. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Charlene B. Powell - 79, of North Bend, passed away June 28, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
