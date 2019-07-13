{{featured_button_text}}

Melvin A. Cool -  71, of Coos Bay, passed away July 3, 2019 in Portland. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Michael Keefer - 56, of Coquille, passed away July 3, 2019  in Coquille.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary,  541 267-4216.

Teresa R. Jones - 49, of North Bend, died July 8, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. 

Caryle K. Justesen - 72, of North Bend, died July 8, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. 

Julia B. McBride - 95, of Coos Bay died July 9, 2019 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Charles Costello -  77, of Brookings, passed away July 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Eugene “Gene” Y. Shoji - 78, of Coos Bay died July 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel , 541-267-3131.

 

