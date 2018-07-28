Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Martha C. Bird- 67, of Coos Bay, passed away July 19, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Virgil D. Williams- 79, of Fairview, died July 25, 2018 in Fairview.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

Margret J. Smith- 80, f North Bend died July 25 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851. 

Irma F. Koivunen- 88, of Lebanon formerly of Coos Bay, died July 25 in Lebanon. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

