Donald L. Nelson- 78, of Coos Bay died July 14, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Tim Flake, 82, of Port Orford, died July 15, 2018 in Port Orford. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Helen Ernestine Allen, 89, of Coos Bay, passed away July 14, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Mary Margaret Granger, 102, of North Bend, passed away July 16, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
