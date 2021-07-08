Christopher “Chris” Allen Stevens, 62, of Coos Bay- A memorial service will be held at 5 pm, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Coach House Restaurant, 604 6th Avenue in Coos Bay with Pastor Dale Herring of Life Change Church in Coos Bay, officiating. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A funeral service for Carolyn J. Bergen Tecube, 81, of Pagosa Springs, CO, formerly of Coos Bay who died June 22, 2021 in Pagosa Springs will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
