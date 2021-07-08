A Celebration of Life gathering and potluck will be held for Lisa Craig, 43, of North Bend, on Saturday, July 17th from 11-3 p.m. at Tugman State Park Gazebo in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
