A Celebration of Life for Janice E. Lyon, 79, of North Bend passed away June 21, 2020. The family is hosting a celebration of life Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 pm at the home of her son Jeff Lyon at 93644 North Way Lane, North Bend, OR 97459. The celebration will showcase some of her beautiful artwork in many different mediums.
