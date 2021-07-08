Vince A. Kellum, 61, of Coos Bay died July 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

 

