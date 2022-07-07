A memorial will be held for Frank Linford Sr., of North Bend, at Sunset Beach in Coos Bay on Saturday July 9, 2022 at 2:30pm.
Online Poll
Who is your choice for Oregon Governor?
You voted:
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Port, Oregon Coast Railriders to bring excursion rides to Coos Bay Rail Line
- Coos Bay considering exempting taxes to increase housing stock
- Loon Lake opens for weekend day use
- Election season begins in Coos Bay, North Bend
- Letter: A thorny issue
- Police Blotter
- OCMA to bring orchestra music back to Coos Bay
- Water board lobby to remain closed
- Nature Guide Journal: The Oregon Coasts
- Class of 2022! Congratulations to our Graduates!
Trending Now
Articles
- Port, Oregon Coast Railriders to bring excursion rides to Coos Bay Rail Line
- Coos Bay considering exempting taxes to increase housing stock
- Loon Lake opens for weekend day use
- Election season begins in Coos Bay, North Bend
- Letter: A thorny issue
- Police Blotter
- OCMA to bring orchestra music back to Coos Bay
- Water board lobby to remain closed
- Nature Guide Journal: The Oregon Coasts
- Class of 2022! Congratulations to our Graduates!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In