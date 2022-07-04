Gisela I. Rolen, 94, of Coos Bay died June 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coobayareafunerals.com
Fernando Rodriguez Sandez, 65, of Charleston, passed away June 26, 2022 in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Max Douglas Albertson, 62, of Coquille, died June 29, 2022 in Riverton. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille.
Joanne B. Munson, 82, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away in Caldwell, Idaho, on June 26, 2022.
