A celebration of life for Barry Wallis Blake, 89, of North Bend, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 31 at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark Street in North Bend. A private graveside will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
The family of Virginia “VJ” “Ginny” Joyce Maine, 87, of Coos Bay will host a memorial celebration to honor her life, starting at noon, July 31, 2021 at Sunset Bay State Park in Coos Bay. Cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In