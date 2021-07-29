Durwood R. Post Sr., 80, of Coos Bay died July 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mayble F. McLarrin 86, of North Bend died July 26, 2021 in Springfield. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
William "Bill" A. Hutchinson, 74, of North Bend, passed away on July 23, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Ronald "Ron" H. Carlson, 78, of North Bend, passed away on July 24, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Michael G. Huck, 67, of Brookings, formerly of North Bend, passed away on July 24, 2021 in Vancouver, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Kenneth W. Matthews 73, of Coos Bay died July 25, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Beverla “Andy” Gordon French, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away July 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Cynthia Louise Brown, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away July 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Philip Richard Brashear, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away July 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Joyce Elle Matison, 73, of Lakeside, passed away July 23, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Edward Corliss, 96, of North Bend, passed away June 30, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
JoNell Woestenburg, 62 of Coos Bay, passed away July 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Maureen Burke, 87, of North Bend, passed away July 17, 2021 in North Bend. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Marvin T. Rogers, Sr., 97, of Lakeside, passed away July 18, 2021 in Lakeside. Interment has been held at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kermit Frazee, 90, of Lakeside, passed away July 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Wayne Essig, 52, of Reedsport, passed away July 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Robert D. Reed, Jr., of Bandon, passed away July 24, 2021 in Bandon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
