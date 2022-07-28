A celebration of life and memorial for John S. Burles, 74, of Coos Bay and Lakeside, will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Bristol Event Center, 481 Bennett Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Wyden, Schumer, Booker introduce Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act
- Defending champ, top seed advance at U.S. Junior Amateur
- Old-fashioned police work ties Michel to Townsend murder
- Police Blotter
- The World's E-edition for 7-29-22
- Dolphin Playhouse to host Salute to Unforgettable Songs
- Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August
- Column: Troubling videos were newsworthy
- Bruce Richardson
- Coos County Fair kicks off next week
Trending Now
Articles
- Wyden, Schumer, Booker introduce Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act
- Defending champ, top seed advance at U.S. Junior Amateur
- Old-fashioned police work ties Michel to Townsend murder
- Police Blotter
- The World's E-edition for 7-29-22
- Dolphin Playhouse to host Salute to Unforgettable Songs
- Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August
- Column: Troubling videos were newsworthy
- Bruce Richardson
- Coos County Fair kicks off next week
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In