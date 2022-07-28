A celebration of life and memorial for John S. Burles, 74, of Coos Bay and Lakeside, will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Bristol Event Center, 481 Bennett Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com



