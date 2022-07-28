Thomas Lindstrom, 76, of Bandon, died July 25, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Janis Lynette Caranchini Cole, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away July 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service – Coquille Valley.
Susan "Sue" G. Cale, 67, of North Bend, passed away on July 21, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Ronald R. Newell, 75, of North Bend, passed away on July 25, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Sheila A. Engstrom, 80, of Lakeside, passed away on July 25, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Peggy Lorine Monson, 90, of Gresham, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away July 24, 2022 in Gresham. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Harris James Bellmore, 91, of Sutherlin, formerly of Coquille, died July 26, 2022 in Sutherlin. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Thomas Alan Mills, 71, of Lakeside, passed away July 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267- 3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Barbara Sharon McCoon, 79, of Bandon, died July 20, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
