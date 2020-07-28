Jeannie L. Ring, 68, of Coos Bay passed away July 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Illa L. Wheeler, 64, of Myrtle Point, passed away July 27, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Donald Eugene Coble, 90, of Port Orford, passed away July 28, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
