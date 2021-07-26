Celebration of Life for Robert "Bob" Crim, 53, of Coquille will held on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Coquille High School Football Field. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
A celebration of life will be held for Marvel Jean Torres, 83, of North Bend, on Sunday, August 1st at 2:30 p.m. at the Shore Acres State Park Pavillion. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
A graveside service for Curtis P. Porter, 92, of Elko, NV formerly of Coos Bay died July 13, 2021 in Elko will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. NW Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
