Katherine "Kathy" L. Moore, 67, of North Bend, passed away on July 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Donald Boyd Ivy, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away July 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jerry D. Phillips, 70, of Coos Bay, died July 20, 2021 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In