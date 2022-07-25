A celebration of life and memorial for John S. Burles, 74, of Coos Bay and Lakeside, will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Bristol Event Center, 481 Bennett Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A Celebration of Life will be held for James E. Anderson, 63, of Coos Bay, at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 31, 2022 at the Bear Grass Room at the Mill Casino in North Bend. Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
