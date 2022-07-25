Steven E. Ray of Yoncalla, Oregon, formerly of Myrtle Point, passed away July 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 541-942-0185 www.smithlundmills.com

Joy E. Layton, 79, of Myrtle Point, passed away July 7, 2022 in Coquille.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Wallace K. Jones III, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away July 7, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Laura D. Hege, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away July 10, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Ronda Cramm, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away July 13, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Carole Rother, 76, of Reedsport, passed away July 11, 2022 at Portland.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Julie Crockett, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away July 14, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Darwin L. Giles, 56, of Myrtle Point, passed away July 17, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Charlotte M. Pearce, 74, of Broadbent, passed away July 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Nancy Holmes, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away July 19, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Lawrence M. Lentz, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away July 21, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 



