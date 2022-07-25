Steven E. Ray of Yoncalla, Oregon, formerly of Myrtle Point, passed away July 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 541-942-0185 www.smithlundmills.com
Joy E. Layton, 79, of Myrtle Point, passed away July 7, 2022 in Coquille. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Wallace K. Jones III, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away July 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Laura D. Hege, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away July 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ronda Cramm, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away July 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Carole Rother, 76, of Reedsport, passed away July 11, 2022 at Portland. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Julie Crockett, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away July 14, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Darwin L. Giles, 56, of Myrtle Point, passed away July 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Charlotte M. Pearce, 74, of Broadbent, passed away July 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Nancy Holmes, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away July 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Lawrence M. Lentz, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away July 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
