A celebration of life for Benjimen Howard Sams, 93, of North Bend, formerly of Coos Bay, will be held at noon, Sunday, July 26 at the Bastendorff Beach County Park (the kiosk). All those who knew Benjimen are invited to attend and share a story about him. Cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens with private inurnment to be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David Duane Ham, 36, of Winston, formerly of Coos Bay and Myrtle Point, passed away July 20, 2020 in Winston. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 29,2020 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Boulevard NW in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In