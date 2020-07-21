Donna M. Baker, 75, of Lakeside, passed away on July 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Oarlene Wingate, 72, of North Bend, passed away on July 19, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Harry V. Laughlin Jr., 88, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on July 16, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

