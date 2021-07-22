A Celebration of Life for Ronald Allen Oakes will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Coos County Museum, 1210 N. Front Street, Coos Bay. A Toast to Ron will be held that evening 6:00 p.m. - Closing at the Coney Station, 295 S Broadway, Coos Bay with Timberwolf Musicians.
Southern Coos Hospital CEO ousted
A changing of The World
Rodeo clown and his queen returning home
Coquille Chief Don Ivy passes away
2021 Coos County Fair & Rodeo Guide
Letter: Shame on NB residents?
CRBQ ready to get back on stage
Shutter Creek proponents wait on governor
DeFazio Announces $1 Million Grant for North Bend Airport
As I See It: Fishing for salmon
