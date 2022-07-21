A Memorial Celebration to the memory of Roy A Swanson of Langlois, Oregon. Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 2-5 pm at Mr. Ed's in Port Orford. Friends and Family are invited to share and remember Roy with 3 of his favorite things--Stories, Songs, and Snacks!
A memorial service for Besse Guthrie, 97, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Coos Bay Church of Christ, 775 W. Donnelly Avenue in Coos Bay. Private interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
