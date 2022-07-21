Clyde Emery Haga, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away June 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Harold "Hollywood" Edward McDonald, 64, of Coquille, died July 11, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Kris A. Palica, 64, of Coos Bay died July 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunrals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In