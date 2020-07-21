Lorna A Jewell, 93, of Bandon, passed away July 11, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Alfred Layne, 77, of Bandon, passed away July 16, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Orval Leon Englebrecht, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away July 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
