A memorial mass will be held for Robert "Bob" W. Clawson, 84, of North Bend, on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A celebration of life for Jim Curran, 96, of Coquille will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2 pm at The Barn in Bandon City Park 1200 11th St SW, Bandon, OR 97411 .
