Barry W. Blake, 89, of North Bend died July 14, 2021 in North Bend. Services will be announced under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Curtis P. Porter, 92, of Elko, NV formerly of Coos Bay died July 13, 2021 in Elko. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael L. Petrie, 70, of Coos Bay died July 12, 2021 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sheri L. Balensifer, 67, of Coos Bay died July 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Clayton Byron Nichols, 80, of Springfield, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away July 13, 2021 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Deborah Lynne Brehm, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away July 14, 2021, in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Douglas Brian Eppley, 72, of Reedsport, passed away July 4, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Michael L. Smith, 67, of Lakeside, passed away July 1, 2021, in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Allen W. Brown, 60, of North Bend, passed away July 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
