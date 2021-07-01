Janice E. Lyon

A Celebration of Life for Janice E. Lyon, 79, of North Bend passed away June 21, 2020. The family is hosting a celebration of life Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 pm at the home of her son Jeff Lyon at 93644 North Way Lane, North Bend, OR 97459. The celebration will showcase some of her beautiful artwork in many different mediums.

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters



Load comments