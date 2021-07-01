Carolyn J. Bergen Tecube, 81, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, formerly of Coos Bay died in Pagosa Springs. Local services will be held and announced by Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Deborah Lynette Nielsen, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away June 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

George Randolph Gower, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away June 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Eva Fitch, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 23, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Charles S. Nicholson III, 83, of North Bend, passed away on June 18, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Claire Montgomery Cooper, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away June 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Mary Louise Ashbough, 80, of Coquille, passed away June 22, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Johnny L Reynolds, 93, of Reedsport, passed away June 27, 2021 in ReedsportCoos Bay.  Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Karen Meheriuk, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away June 29, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Michelle L. Kuhn, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters



Load comments