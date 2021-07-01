Carolyn J. Bergen Tecube, 81, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, formerly of Coos Bay died in Pagosa Springs. Local services will be held and announced by Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Deborah Lynette Nielsen, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away June 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
George Randolph Gower, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away June 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Eva Fitch, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Charles S. Nicholson III, 83, of North Bend, passed away on June 18, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Claire Montgomery Cooper, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away June 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mary Louise Ashbough, 80, of Coquille, passed away June 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Johnny L Reynolds, 93, of Reedsport, passed away June 27, 2021 in ReedsportCoos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Karen Meheriuk, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away June 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Michelle L. Kuhn, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In