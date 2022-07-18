A memorial service will be held for Donald "Don" E. Brymer, 87, of Coos Bay, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coos Bay Church of Christ, 775 Donnelly Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.



