Denver Wade Phillips, 57, of North Bend, passed away July 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Rhonda Cramm, age 56, of Coos Bay passed away July 13, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Laura D. Hege, age 63, of Coos Bay passed away July 10, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Wallace K. Jones III, age 79, of Coos Bay passed away July 7, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Alvin Chase, age 70, of Coos Bay, passed away July 5, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Carole Ann Rother, 76, of Reedsport, passed away July 11, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216.
