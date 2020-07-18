A celebration of life for Benjimen Howard Sams, 93, of North Bend, formerly of Coos Bay, will be held at noon, Sunday, July 26 at the Bastendorff Beach County Park (the kiosk). All those who knew Benjimen are invited to attend and share a story about him. Cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens with private inurnment to be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Wilbert “Bert” Ecily Hale, 71, of Oxnard, CA, passed away July 9, 2020. A memorial service in Enid, OK will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to one of the following organizations: Quilts of Valor Foundation, P.O. Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273 (under “List special notations for your payment” designate it to the Ventura County Chapter); Bible Baptist Church Missions, re: Bryan Baggett-military missions, 3102 Prospect Circle, Clarksville, TN 37043. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com
Celebration of Life for Al Hurlock, 59, of Powers will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the family home, 931 Avenue C in Powers.
