Barbara Quilhaugh, 86, of Powers, passed away July 10, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Rose M. Cannon, 89, of Coquille, passed away July 13, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
James Robert Ebinger Sr., 84, of North Bend, passed away July 12, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Joseph Busch Jr., 84, of Coquille, passed away July 9, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Paul H. Phillips 79, of Coos Bay, passed away July 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kathryn Anne Kahrs, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away July 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In