A memorial mass will be held for Robert "Bob" W. Clawson, 84, of North Bend, on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A memorial service for Clarence “Spud” Smith, 82, of North Bend, will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1 pm at the Roseburg National Cemetery, 1770 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97470.
