Donald E. Brymer, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away on July 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Del Frank Robinson, 82, of Coos Bay and Manteca, California, passed away on June 26, 2022 in Coos County. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Pearl E. Rhodes, 73, of North Bend, passed away on July 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
DeeAnne " Dee" Carol Thompson, 83, of Coquille, passed away July 2, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Monty Ronald Page, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away July 11, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Melvin Leroy Smelser Jr.,74, of Coos Bay, passed away July 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Judy Marie Wilson, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away July 12, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Vicki Lee Ray-Williams, 73, of Bandon, passed away July 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
June Lorette Wilson, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away July 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Laverna Ruth Grant, 91, of North Bend, passed away July 1, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
