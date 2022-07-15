Donald E. Brymer, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away on July 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Del Frank Robinson, 82, of Coos Bay and Manteca, California, passed away on June 26, 2022 in Coos County. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Pearl E. Rhodes, 73, of North Bend, passed away on July 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

DeeAnne " Dee" Carol Thompson, 83, of Coquille, passed away July 2, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Monty Ronald Page, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away July 11, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Melvin Leroy Smelser Jr.,74, of Coos Bay, passed away July 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Judy Marie Wilson, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away July 12, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Vicki Lee Ray-Williams, 73, of Bandon, passed away July 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

June Lorette Wilson, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away July 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Laverna Ruth Grant, 91, of North Bend, passed away July 1, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com



Online Poll

Are you worried about the new COVID variant, Omicron BA.5?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments